India, South Africa to make last-ditch attempts at WTO for TRIPS waiver

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
In a last-ditch attempt to get an agreement at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on the proposed waiver of Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) obligations to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, India, South Africa and other co-sponsors are seeking to reach out to member countries individually for further discussions focussing on the contours, the scope and the time frame of the waiver, a Geneva-based official has said.
“Since some members, like the EU and the US, are continuing to oppose the waiver, the chair of the WTO TRIPS Council, in this week’s informal meeting, said that a call may be taken this month on whether the proposal should be continued to be considered,” the official told BusinessLine. India and South Africa had put forward a proposal at the WTO on October 2 suggesting that the WTO allow all member countries to choose to neither grant nor enforce patents and other intellectual property (IP) related to Covid-19 drugs, vaccines, and medical products for the duration of the pandemic.
“The waiver proposal is to ensure that complications arising from IP rights protection do not delay response or lead to sub-optimal response from the countries around the world, affecting lives of all people. ..,” as per a response paper submitted earlier by India and South Africa at the WTO. The proposal got the support of a number of developing countries and Least Developed Countries, with Bolivia, Eswatini, Kenya, Egypt, Mozambique, Mongolia, Pakistan, Venezuela and Zimbabwe officially co-sponsoring it.
Many developed countries, such as Japan, Canada, the UK and Switzerland, reiterated at the meeting that they will not support the IP waiver. But they said that they shared the objective that theraupatics and vaccines need to be effectively manufactured and equitably distributed to fight Covid-19.
The EU’s recent decision of introducing export controls on Covid-19 vaccines was heavily criticised by many developing countries. Some alleged that it was getting clear that countries that were opposing TRIPS waiver were the ones colluding with pharmaceutical companies to ensure availability for themselves, the official pointed out.
These developing countries also stressed that the current vaccine scarcity was due to the under-utilisation of the existing production capacity in poorer nations. “It was noted by some that while about 10.2 billion doses of vaccines may be required to break the chain of the pandemic spread, poor countries could have to wait till 2024 to achieve mass vaccination,” the official said.
The TRIPS chair said a formal TRIPS Council meeting will take place on February 23 to discuss a factual report on members’ preference for continued consideration of the waiver proposal. The draft report will be circulated to members to get comments on the suggested language in writing.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...