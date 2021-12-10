‘India will rely on indigenous data for vaccine booster shots’

A day after World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that immunocompromised individuals or those inoculated with inactivated virus vaccine should be given a booster, India shot back underlining that indigenous and other countries’ data would be used, along with WHO’s advice, to decide on the third dose.

In fact, according to VK Paul, Member- Health, NITI Aayog, WHO is still studying the booster dose while fresh data of vaccine efficacy is being received. “As per my knowledge, they are not talking about a booster dose. They are saying one dose should be of A and another should be of B. This combination may be more effective. We are keeping an eye on our scientific fora. We are also analysing our own data. It is possible that homologous combinations may have one place but heterologous combinations may have an improved outcome. We will keep a watch on this. We are mindful of the science,” Paul said during a Health Ministry briefing on Friday.

WHO’s recommendation

Agencies had reported that WHO’s vaccine advisory panel had recommended that the immunocompromised or people who have received an inactivated vaccine should be given a booster shot. But, according to the Indian authorities, there is no such recommendation.

“WHO doesn’t have any stand on booster dose. They have said it with clarity that it is under consideration. They have stressed upon the completion of primary vaccination. Our thinking is also aligned with WHO to prioritise the full vaccination of adults,” Paul reiterated.

Health Ministry officials went a step further to add that India is not “solely dependent on WHO’s recommendation”.

“They have made recommendations based on the population of their own countries. We will study our own data and consider their recommendation to take a final call on booster shots,” a Health Ministry official told BusinessLine.

In a response to query on the need for booster shots, Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech said: “Covaxin is developed using whole-virion inactivated vero cell derived platform technology. Inactivated vaccines do not replicate and are therefore unlikely to revert and cause pathological effects. Dead virus is incapable of infecting people but can still instruct the immune system to mount a defensive reaction against an infection. Covaxin is proven to be the safest. It is developed using a well-established and time-tested platform technology.” Simultaneously, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) held a meeting where its members discussed additional doses for the immunocompromised and elderly population. “Additional dose is basically a different dose from the previously given one. A booster shot may come for healthcare and frontline workers,” a Government source said.

Meanwhile, Paul said there has been no recommendation yet from NTAGI on vaccinating children.