Lockdown 4.0: Ambiguity in local level interpretation of laws a challenge for retail industry

Ab roller on travel & kids on my back, adding fun to routine: Sankalp Chopra
1. I try to hit the gym at least three to four times a week. I prefer early morning workouts. But as long as I ...
Lockdown 4.0 guidelines which allow opening of non-essential stores, depending on their locations and State government directives, have so far been a mixed bag for the retail industry. While States have issued their own set of directives, post the issuance of guidelines by Ministry of Home Affairs last week, interpretation of laws at the local level has been ambiguous, said industry players. At the same time, retail industry has been urging the Central government to allow opening of malls.
Rahul Mehta, Chief Mentor, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) said there is state of confusion with regards to interpretation of Central and State directives at the local level. “Many large format standalone stores on high streets are not being allowed to open as such stores are being defined as malls. There have been instances of large standalone stores, which sell multiple brands, being asked to close within 2-3 days of opening,” he added.
A senior executive with an apparel store chain said, “As we have large format stores, with several floors, many local level authorities are not allowing us to open our stores in many States. They need to understand the distinction between a mall and a large format standalone store.”
In addition, some State governments and local level authorities are not allowing stores to operate air-conditioning and asking them to shut down if air-conditioning is operating. In a tweet on Thursday, B S Nagesh, Chairman of Retailers Association of India (RAI) said that if air-conditioned airports and flights can operate and air-conditioned offices can open, why air-conditioned large stores and malls are not allowed to open and operate.
“We cannot have a one size fits all solution. For instance, number of customers being restricted to five even in large format stores is very impractical. There is also a lot of ambiguity in interpretation of laws at the local level,” said Kumar Rajgopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India.
Organised retail industry has also been urging the government to allow malls to open as part of its efforts to kick-start the economy. Amitabh Taneja, Chairman, Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) said, “Shopping centres can provide a safe and hygienic environment with 100 per cent accountability and enforcement of social distancing norms. The shopping centres have the ability and resources to enforce the best protocols in a far more efficient manner than many others who have benefited from the relaxation.”
Meanwhile, non-essential stores that have opened are witnessing pent-up demand from customers. Sundeep Chugh, MD and CEO Benetton India said, “In line with the government guidelines, we have opened majority of our stores in high street areas under the green and orange zones in cities and witnessing footfall. The conversion rate in these times has increased to 80-90 per cent as customers who have a clear intention of buying are entering the stores and our wide portfolio helps people shop from a single destination, thereby eliminating the possibility of multiple trips.”
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
1. I try to hit the gym at least three to four times a week. I prefer early morning workouts. But as long as I ...
Post Covid, customer engagement will be a blend of face-to-face and virtual contact
An already stretched healthcare system gears up for the various diseases that will be unleashed during the ...
Jottings from a train journey tell a worrisome tale of health and hygiene pitfalls, as the lockdown is set to ...
We evaluate the impact of key proposals and reforms on various sectors
Among them is the fact that RIL has financial muscle to weather the Covid-19 storm
It is one of the top two funds in ELSS category over a long time horizon of five and 10 years
Sensex and Nifty 50 have paused at crucial resistances; investors should remain watchful
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...