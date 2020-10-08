LTC facility for government employees relaxed

The Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) has issued orders relaxing the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) facility for the government employees to travel by Air to visit Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, North Eastern Region and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said that this relaxation had been extended up to September 25, 2022.

Singh said that an entitled government official can avail LTC for visiting Jammu & Kashmir, North Eastern Region, Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar in lieu of a hometown LTC.

Also, the facility of air journey to non-entitled government servants will be available for visiting Jammu & Kashmir, North Eastern Region, Ladakh and Andaman &Nicobar Islands. As a further convenience, ease of travel permission is also being granted to undertake a journey to these areas by private Airlines, whereas usually a government servant is expected to travel by the state-owned Air India, he added.

Singh said that all eligible government servants may avail LTC to visit Jammu & Kashmir or North East or any of these mentioned areas against the conversion of their one Home Town LTC in a four-year block. However, the government servants whose hometown and place of posting are the same, are not allowed this conversion.

He said such government servants who are not otherwise entitled to travel by Air will also be allowed to travel by Air, under the norms of this scheme, in Economy class by any Airlines, subject to the maximum fare limit of LTC-80 scheme.