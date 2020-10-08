LTC facility for government employees relaxed

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
The Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) has issued orders relaxing the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) facility for the government employees to travel by Air to visit Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, North Eastern Region and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said that this relaxation had been extended up to September 25, 2022.
Singh said that an entitled government official can avail LTC for visiting Jammu & Kashmir, North Eastern Region, Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar in lieu of a hometown LTC.
Also, the facility of air journey to non-entitled government servants will be available for visiting Jammu & Kashmir, North Eastern Region, Ladakh and Andaman &Nicobar Islands. As a further convenience, ease of travel permission is also being granted to undertake a journey to these areas by private Airlines, whereas usually a government servant is expected to travel by the state-owned Air India, he added.
Singh said that all eligible government servants may avail LTC to visit Jammu & Kashmir or North East or any of these mentioned areas against the conversion of their one Home Town LTC in a four-year block. However, the government servants whose hometown and place of posting are the same, are not allowed this conversion.
He said such government servants who are not otherwise entitled to travel by Air will also be allowed to travel by Air, under the norms of this scheme, in Economy class by any Airlines, subject to the maximum fare limit of LTC-80 scheme.
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Microsoft takes action after its work trends report point to increased burnout
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
PPFAS Long Term Equity Fund will sell covered call options as part of investment strategy
After a decade of underperformance, value stocks are beginning to pick up
A tribute to Eddie Van Halen whose raw punch-in-the-gut guitar riffs stood gloriously up to the ravages of ...
A controversial member of spiritual guru Rajneesh’s commune, Ma Anand Sheela opens up about her past in a new ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...