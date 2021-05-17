Nomura India Business Resumption Index falls to 61.9 for the week ending May 16

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) fell to 61.9 for the week ending May 16 from 66.1 in the prior week (38.1 pp below pre-pandemic levels). It is now at levels last seen in June 2020 after having fully recovered in February.
The drop continues to be driven by a sharp fall in mobility. Google’s workplace and retail & recreation mobility indices fell by ~5pp and 8.4pp, respectively, from the prior week, while the Apple driving index fell by 3.4pp.
Power demand continued to fall by ~4 per cent week-on-week for the fourth consecutive week. The labour participation rate moderated to 40.5 per cent from 41.3 per cent last week, with the unemployment rate rising to 14.4 per cent from 8.7 per cent.
“Rolling state-wide lockdowns appear to be moderating caseloads, but at the cost of mobility. With restrictions having been extended through end-May, we expect more pain in the pipeline. However, international experience suggests GDP growth is less sensitive to lower mobility during the second wave. We maintain our 2021 GDP growth forecast, which we recently reduced to 9.8 per cent y-o-y from 11.5 per cent (FY22: to 10.8 per cent from 12.6 per cent), as we expect a localised hit in Q2, while medium-term tailwinds (vaccine pivot, global recovery, easy financial conditions) are likely to remain intact,” Nomura said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
On May 15, 1941, New York Yankees baseball star Joe DiMaggio started a 56-game streak of at least one hit in ...
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...