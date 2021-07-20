Policy

Now, postman can help to update mobile numbers with Aadhaar

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 20, 2021

This service would be available through IPPB, postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks.

Individuals can now update mobile numbers on their Aadhaar cards at their doorstep with the help of a postman.

India Post Payments Bank and Unique Identification Authority of India, under an arrangement, will allow postmen to update mobile numbers of Aadhaar cardholders.

The service will be available through a network of 650 India Post Payments Bank, 1.46 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS).

"The mobile update service of UIDAI through the ubiquitous and accessible network of post offices, postmen and GDS will help in actualising IPPB's vision of serving the underserved and unbanked areas, and bridging the digital divide," IPPB Managing Director and CEO J Venkatramu said in a statement on Tuesday.

At present, IPPB is only providing mobile update service and will very soon also enable child enrolment service through its network.

As on March 31, 2021, UIDAI has issued 128.99 crore Aadhaar numbers to residents of India.

Published on July 20, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

aadhaar
e-governance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.