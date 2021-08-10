Phthalic Anhydride: Anti-dumping duty on imports from China, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea

The Finance Ministry has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on Phthalic Anhydride (PAN) imports from China, Indonesia, Thailand and South Korea.

This duty, which will be applicable for five years, ranges from $40.08-140.17 per tonne depending on the producer and country of export.

Used in plastics industry

PAN is mainly used in the production of phthalate esters, which functions as plasticisers. It is an important chemical intermediate in the plastics industry.

It is also used in the making of products such as polyester resins, alkyl resins used in paints and lacquers, unsaturated polyester resins, polyester polyols, dyes and pigments and insect repellents.

The latest revenue department move to impose anti-dumping duty on PAN imports from these countries comes after the Directorate General of Trade Remedies ( DGTR) in its final findings recommended in May this year imposition of these duties.

“IG Petrochemicals, SI Group and Thirumalai Chemicals had filed the petition seeking anti-dumping duty on PAN imports from China, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand,” sources said.

It may also be recalled that government has in the past been taking anti-dumping actions on PAN imports from other countries including Russia and Japan.