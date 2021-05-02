PM reviews HR augmentation for effective Covid-19 management

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a virtual meeting to review the matter of augmenting Human Resources for effective Covid-19 management in the country. Modi also reviewed the oxygen and medicine availability in the country.
The meeting discussed steps to incentivise students and pass outs of medical and nursing courses to join Covid-19 duty, sources said. Indications are that the government plans to rope in medical and nursing graduates for supporting Covid-19 treatment at a time when the entire health infrastructure in the country has been overwhelmed by the rising Covid-19 cases.
The Prime Minister’s review meeting came a day after India’s daily Covid cases passed the grim four lakh mark for the first time and when the country registered 3,689 deaths — the highest toll reported in a day so far. As many as 3.92 lakh fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours as of Sunday 8 am.
