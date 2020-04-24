Rs 1-lakh crore fund in the works to repay pending dues to MSMEs: Nitin Gadkari

You, your neighbour, your space: A guide to navigating the New Normal
Here are some tips you can follow in both business and your personal life, post pandemic
The government will set up a ₹1-lakh crore fund to repay outstanding payments to MSMEs owed by the central and state government undertakings, as well as major industries, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.
The Minister said he has devised a scheme to set up the fund, and the proposal may be placed before the Cabinet for approval once the Finance Ministry gives its go-ahead.
“We have decided to set up a fund of ₹1 lakh crore. We will insure this fund with the government paying the premium. We will come up with a formula for sharing of the interest burden between the paying entity and payment-receiving entity and banks against this fund, for the payments due to MSMEs which are stuck with the PSUs, Centre and State governments and major industries,” Gadkari said.
The Minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways said the fund will impart relief to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector to a certain extent. He said the corpus will be a mobile fund that will help increase liquidity in the market.
Interacting with representatives of Assocham via video-conferencing, Gadkari asked the industry chamber to explore a technical joint venture through investment of capital between Indian industry and major global corporations.
He also suggested the industry body to compile investment data regarding companies from the US, the UK and other nations present in China and invite them to set up businesses in India. He said he is willing to monitor this initiative to expedite all the required permissions in this regard.
Besides, Gadkari said he would take up the issue of expediting GST and income tax refunds with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ease MSMEs’ liquidity issue.
“I am also going to recommend to the Finance Minister that since computerised systems are in place for GST and income tax refunds, why can’t we expedite the system and process refunds within eight days,” he said.
Here are some tips you can follow in both business and your personal life, post pandemic
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Riding on meticulous planning, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sucessfully transitioned to the BS-VI regime ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...