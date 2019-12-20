Policy

Three proposals get automatic nod under CCI green channel

New Delhi | Updated on December 20, 2019 Published on December 20, 2019

Our Bureau The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has received three Green Channel combinations for automatic approval under the competition law.

One of the combinations is related to 100 per cent acquisition of both IDBI Asset Management Ltd (IAML) and IDBI MF Trustee Company Ltd (IMTL) by Muthoot Finance Ltd (MFL).

The other combination is the acquisition of Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) and Adani Electricity Mumbai Services Ltd (AEMSL) by Qatar Holding LLC (QH).

A green channel combination has also been filed in respect of Green Rock, NIIF and Indo-Infra acquisition and control of GVK Airport Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries — Mumbai International Airport Ltd and Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Lted.

