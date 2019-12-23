White paper to reduce tax burden on steel sector in the offing

Marking a smallpox milestone
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
The government will soon come out with a white paper on steel industry that will focus on ways to reduce the tax-related expenditure in the sector and make it competitive, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.
The task will be completed in three-four months with the help of NITI Aayog and other ministries concerned, he said at an industry event here.
The Steel Minister said he will, on behalf of his Ministry, assign a task to NITI Aayog and ask the think tank to discuss ways with all the government departments, especially the Finance Department, to make steel industry competitive.
“We (government) will come out with a white paper in three-four months. The Steel Ministry, respective ministries and government departments will be part of it,” he said.
The white paper will focus on lessening the burden of taxes, cess and other duties on the local steel industry, besides studying the global models.
Recently, the issue of taxes in the steel sector was a part of a panel discussion on ‘India: Roadmap To A USD 5 Trillion Economy’. It was informed that the production cost of steel in India is the highest and one of the major factors contributing to this is the taxes.
Royalty is close to 20 per cent on the input material, whether it is coal or iron ore. Freight cost is higher than what is being paid in other countries. Electricity also adds to the high production cost.
As per industry estimates, in India, average production cost of per tonne steel is about USD 450, whereas in China, where players get benefit of low tax and incentives, it is as low as USD 350.
To provide more relief, Pradhan said the government is bringing changes to the Electricity Act which will address concerns related to power tariffs.
He also said the industry need not worry about raw materials as a number of mines will be auctioned post March 2020 and added that interested parties are free to participate in the bidding process.
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
Cholera containment WHO highlights progressThe number of cholera cases decreased globally by 60 per cent in ...
Companies face pricing and competitive pressure in most of their export markets
Amol AroraVice-Chairman & MD, Shemford Group of Futuristic Schools Physical activity in some form, no ...
The decline in stock prices over the past two years has created some lucrative opportunities.From buying ...
This might appear to be a strange question, if one went by the performance of the Sensex and the Nifty ...
The key indices have surpassed key barriers
After putting up a subdued performance in recent years, many Indian pharma companies have reported an improved ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...