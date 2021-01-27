Policy

Will make petroleum industry a clean energy sector: Pradhan

Our Bureau. New Delhi | Updated on January 27, 2021 Published on January 27, 2021

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Indian Oil and gas industry will play an important role in the making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, fulfilling domestic requirements and meeting the global expectations, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel, said on Wednesday.

“We must ensure energy security for our people and provide energy which is affordable, accessible, clean, efficient and sustainable,” he said at Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) Awards ceremony. “We shall move towards making the petroleum industry a clean energy industry.”

Pradhan said that energy demand in India is set to increase. He added that ethanol blending in petrol had reached over 8 per cent. “We are targeting 20 per cent ethanol blending by 2024-25, which will make India the country with the largest ethanol blending in absolute terms.”

environmental cleanup
petroleum
