With spike in Covid cases, NCLT benches to hear cases via virtual mode from January 3

In the wake of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, all the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Benches will hear cases through the virtual mode from January 3 till January 31.

An order to this effect has been issued by NCLT here. "The Hon'ble President NCLT is pleased to direct all NCLT Benches to take up hearing by virtual mode from the period January 3, 2022 to January 31, 2022", a notice issued by NCLT said.

The notice also highlighted that this was a "temporary measure" to ensure the safety of the members of the Bar, party-in-persons, officers and staff of registry of all NCLT Benches.

Given the spike in Covid-19 cases and the impact of the Omicron variant, various High Courts had already switched to virtual or hybrid hearing.

The principal seat of the Bombay High Court had decided to hear matters through hybrid mode with effect from January 4.

The Delhi High Court had on December 30 decided to go in for a full virtual hearing from January 3 to January 15. In view of the spurt in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Government has declared "yellow alert" in the national capital.

The Calcutta High Court has decided to hear cases through virtual mode only from January 3.

India on Sunday reported a single-day rise of 27,553 Covid-19 cases and 284 deaths. The Omicron tally in India touched 1,525, according to Health Ministry.

In Delhi, there were 3,194 cases on Sunday with a test positivity rate of 4.59 per cent.