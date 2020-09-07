‘States soon to be ranked on poverty index parameter’

Oppo F17 Pro: Lightly does it with this youth oriented phone
A Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) Parameter Dashboard to rank States and UTs and a State Reform Action Plan (SRAP) are at an advanced stage of development, according to the NITI Aayog, the nodal agency for the Global MPI to drive reforms in India.
“The inaugural meeting of the MPI Coordination Committee (MPICC) was held on September 2, 2020. Preparation of a MPI Parameter Dashboard to rank States and UTs, and a SRAP are at an advanced stage of development.
“The MPICC will next be organising a workshop with representatives of States and UTs for taking the SRAP forward,” an official release circulated by the NITI Aayog on Monday stated.
Global MPI is part of the Centre’s decision to monitor the performance of the country in 29 select global indices. The objective of the ‘Global Indices to Drive Reforms and Growth’ exercise is to fulfil the need to measure and monitor India’s performance on various important social and economic parameters and enable the utilisation of these indices as tools for self-improvement, bring about reforms in policies, while improving last-mile implementation of government schemes, the release said.
The MPICC, chaired by the Adviser (Sustainable Development Goals) has members from relevant line ministries and departments such as Power, Woman and Child Development, Telecommunication, Statistics and Programme & Implementation, Rural Development, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Food & Public Distribution, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Education, Housing & Urban Affairs, Health & Family Welfare, and Financial Services.
“These ministries/departments have been mapped to the 10 parameters of the index. Experts from OPHI and UNDP, as the publishing agency, have also been on-boarded for their technical expertise,” the release stated.
