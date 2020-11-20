‘PPP model can ensure access to Covid-19 vaccine’

Drug makers brace themselves for cyber attacks in virus times
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
A public private partnership (PPP) model is needed to make Covid-19 vaccines available for all as it can’t be left either to the public sector or private enterprises to ensure healthcare for 1.3 billion citizens of the country, said Commerce & Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal.
Availability of vaccines at affordable prices for all, including less developed countries and poor in all parts of the world, will be a collective responsibility, said the Minister at the valedictory session of Asia Health 2020 organised by industry body CII on Friday.
The common attempt to find a vaccine and the democratic distribution of the vaccine to make it available in all parts of the country has brought all of humanity together, said Goyal.
Goyal stressed on the role that traditional medicines can play to boost immunity.
He said that traditional medicines could help other countries too and ensure everyone builds immunity against diseases.
The pandemic allowed India to repurpose its industry to make personal protective equipment (PPEs), ventilators and brought together all the sectors for the delivery of healthcare and progressively move towards ‘Aatma Nirbhar’, said Naresh Trehan, Chairman, CII National Council on Healthcare.
India is not only meeting the demands for domestic consumption, but also exporting to 235 countries.
India will become a manufacturing hub and deliverer of the best quality of healthcare at affordable costs, he added.
