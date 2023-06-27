Procurement of goods and services from government portal, GeM has touched ₹50,000 crore-mark in the first quarter of this fiscal year. This is a strong growth over same period last fiscal.

Speaking at the sidelines of an event organised by CII, Government e-Market (GeM) Chief Executive Officer PK Singh said, “Even as there a few days left for the first quarter to get over, we have procurement of orders worth about ₹50,000 crore has been done. Even though first quarter is usually is slower for public procurements, this is a 1.5x growth over same period last year. This indicates strong growth.”

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments. In 2022-23, procurement of goods and services from the portal crossed ₹2 lakh crore.

Singh added TCS has recently bagged the contract as the new service-provider for running and maintaining the GeM portal. “ We will leverage on the learnings of the past six years to make a new portal, which is far more efficient, smooth and effective,” he added.

Meanwhile, a functionality enabling public procurement portal GeM to impose penal interest on delayed payments to vendors will also get operational in July.