Quality Council told to study global best practices for post-Covid era

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has asked the Quality Council of India (QCI) to study the best practices evolving in other countries for the post-Covid era and promote its adoption in India, after taking into account various aspects and local situation.

He also asked the QCI to do the Gap Analysis (the difference between actual and potential) in skills in the country, and suggest means to fill whatever gap that may exist, according to an official release circulated by the Commerce & Industry Ministry.

QCI is a non-profit autonomous society, under the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, with the mandate to establish an accreditation structure in the country and to spread quality movement in India by undertaking a National Quality Campaign.

The Minister made his suggestions while carrying out a performance review of QCI through a video conference on Friday.

The large training infrastructure set up for offline training in the government sector may not be required in the future, and online training may prove to be more effective and affordable, Goyal observed. The quality evaluation and certification should be rational, transparent, reliable, and free from any manipulation or malpractices and the standards should be of high class and implementable, he added.

“The Minister said the QCI and GeM (Government e-Marketplace) should join hands to ensure that all high-value products on the GeM portal are quality certified. He also stressed on the urgent need for evolving quality standards in the education, health, hospitality, transport, packaging, food processing and MSME sectors,” the release said.

Goyal called upon the QCI to help the private sector also in adopting the quality standards and practices.