RAI urges government to accelerate formulation of national retail policy

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Retailers Association of India (RAI) has urged the Central government to accelerate the formulation of the National Retail Policy and allow retailers to be registered as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) to avail benefits to given these enterprises.
In its pre-budget representation, RAI has said that the Indian retail sector was one of the worst impacted due to the pandemic and efforts are required to boost the retail industry to save millions of jobs in the upcoming budget.
The retail industry body has said that retailers are not included within the definition of MSMED Act 2008 and should be allowed to register as MSME. It has also asked the government to incentivise states to adopt Model Shops and Establishment Act, enabling the states to choose to keep shops and other such establishments open 24×7 all through the year. It has also asked the government to decriminalise minor offences under the Legal Metrology Act, a proposal that is under consideration by the Department of Consumer Affairs.
Kumar Rajagopalan, the CEO, Retailers Association of India said, “The retail industry was almost squashed during the pandemic. It is slowly getting back on its knees with the opening up of the economy. To get this crawling industry back to its feet and start running, we believe that the budget should address two main things that will bring ease of doing business for retailers and freedom from various procedural strangleholds and access to funds necessary for growth.”
RAI has also recommended modification or extension of the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana Scheme to include financial support for digitalisation to Kiranas & small retailers.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...