Railways pushes ahead with wooing traffic from roads through higher use of boxes

Bajaj Auto to sharpen value quotient during Covid
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
The Railways has allowed “lift-on-lift-off” operations from its goods sheds with fewer conditions on Wednesday. Lift-on lift-off operations are use of equipment to pick up entire containers from wagons and put them on to trucks and vice-versa.
Permitting ‘lift-on, lift-off’ operations would promote multimodal movement — movement of cargo across different modes of transport — and also enable door-to-door operations, according to the Association of Container Train Operators (ACTO). The move would also help the Railways and container train operators to tide over the current labour shortage.
The container train operators had approached the Railways to allow them to pick up entire containers from trains and load them on container trucks.
Earlier, the conditions for permitting ‘lift-on lift-off’ operations at Railway goods sheds were much stricter. Only those terminals that handled less traffic or not more than seven rakes per line in a month were allowed to use ‘lift-on, lift-off’, as per the earlier Railways policy.
Starting from Thursday, Railways has allowed its commercial officials to take a call on the handling of full boxes between trucks and wagons. Moreover, the relaxation is valid till December.
They can permit such handling of cargo after studying existing traffic patterns at the terminal and future possibility of diverting cargo from road to rail. Such action, however, should not hold up wagons owned by Railways in those terminals.
At present, the Railways permits such operations in five per cent of the 258 container terminals, according to ACTO. From the remaining terminals, container train operators are supposed to load and unload cargo (packets or sacks) from within the containers while they are atop the wagon on the train using workers.
This move is an attempt by the Railways to garner a higher share of goods traffic movement, at a time when several lockdown-related restrictions are still in place. The Railways took a slew of measures post lockdown to woo back goods traffic from the road sector.
In May, the Railways handled 82 million tonne of cargo traffic, including coal, cement, iron ore , foodgrains, petroleum products and containers. Though this marked a recovery over April, it was still 22 per cent lower than the cargo handled in May 2019 and a seven-year low.
Cargo moved by Railways is an important indicator of economic activity in the country. Railway container movement in May was at 4 million tonne, a 19 per cent drop against the same period last year, according to Railways data.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Third-gen X6 grows in size and stature; it is now highly customisable, too
While Covid-19 has had the world in a state of near paralysis, Rakesh Sharma believes that it is not as if all ...
Vespa ties up with Christian Dior for a limited edition 946 to go with matching accessories
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
Investors can reduce their tax liability using set-off and carry-forward provisions
Reports of a possible takeover by Radhakishan Damani has led to the gain; the firming up of cement prices in ...
Films often choose to highlight differences through the motif of food and ‘Axone’, streaming on Netflix, is ...
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Teatr Pijana Sypialnia is adapting to the new normal in creative ways
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...