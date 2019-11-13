Retail inflation jumps to 4.62 per cent in October on higher food prices

Retail inflation surged to 4.62 per cent in October, mainly on account of higher food prices, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 3.99 per cent in September and 3.38 per cent in October 2018.

Inflation in the food basket spiked to 7.89 per cent in October as against 5.11 per cent in the preceding month. The Reserve Bank mainly factors in the CPI-based inflation to arrive at its bi-monthly monetary policy.

The RBI has been asked to keep retail inflation at around 4 per cent.