Revenue Dept cautions DGFT on ‘star’ exporters getting GST refunds using fake invoices

My five: Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan Indian cricketerHydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days 1. I try and finish my workouts, ...
The Revenue Department has brought to the notice of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGCF) instances of ‘mis-availment’ of Integrated Goods & Services Tax (IGST) refunds, based on fake invoices, by some exporters holding ‘star’ status. It has also advised the DGFT, under the Commerce Ministry, to make the exporters’ accreditation system more robust.
“A note from the Revenue Department to the DGFT’s office pointed out that since an exporter enjoying star status is allowed many facilities, including reduced Customs inspections, it would make for a strong case for the DGFT to continuously (or annually) seek a compliance and verification reports from other regulators,” a government source said.
“It could also oblige exporters to produce statutory records of compliance, including certifications from banks of no NPAs.”
Of the 241 cases taken up for scrutiny, the data of 82 star exporters showed that their Income-Tax and GST declarations varied significantly, the source said.
The I-T and GST data matching also showed that 40 of the 241 entities declared turnovers ranging from nil to less than ₹1 crore in 2017-18 and 2018-19, whereas an entity must maintain exports of $3 million a year to be eligible for the star status, he added. These instances emphasise the need to make the system of accrediting exporters more robust.
Preliminary enquiries on four star exporters confirmed that they had got credit on fake invoices and encashed it via IGST andITC refunds.
Irfan Pathan Indian cricketerHydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days 1. I try and finish my workouts, ...
On requests made by the FAO Conference, the UN General Assembly adopted resolutions designating 2021 as the ...
Crackdown on e-cigaretteFDA warns of enforcement actionAmid the epidemic levels of youth use of e-cigarettes ...
Progress has been substantial, but more needs to be done on immunisation and other fronts
Why you should add gold to your portfolio Rajalakshmi NirmalGold proves analysts wrong every year by surprise ...
They ended 2019 at life-time highs. A correction is, therefore, around the corner
Investors with a medium- to long- term perspective can consider buying the stock of Coromandel International, ...
The fund holds a well-diversified portfolio, with stakes in top holdings not exceeding 4-7%
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...