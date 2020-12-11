Economy

Rise in PPE kits, N-95 masks manufacturing to meet surge in demand: Smriti Irani

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 11, 2020 Published on December 11, 2020

Smriti Irani, Minister for Textiles   -  Nagara Gopal@thehindu

There has been a significant increase in the manufacturing of PPE kits and N-95 masks to meet the surge in demand due to Covid-19, according to Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani.

Speaking at a webinar on Atmanirbhar Bharat organised by the Institute for Competitiveness, Irani said the domestic industry has risen to the demand and significantly increased PPE and N-95 mask manufacturing capacities since the beginning of the pandemic. “We began from zero companies, today there are at 1,100 plus companies for PPE suits, for N-95 masks we had two manufacturers and today there are over 200 plus,” she said.

“Till this day, we have exported over 20 million PPE suits, 40 million N-95 masks, domestically produced over 60 million PPE suits, and till October 2020, 150 million N-95 masks,” she added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 11, 2020
healthcare products
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.