The rupee declined to a new all-time low after data showed a sharp slowdown in the economic growth. Bonds extended gains on bets the central bank may cut interest rates sooner than anticipated.
The rupee fell 0.2 per cent to 84.6637 per dollar after a government report on Friday showed the economy grew at the slowest pace in almost two years.
A stronger dollar spurred by US President-elect Donald Trump demanding a commitment from the so-called BRICS nations to using the greenback also weighed on emerging-market assets.
- Also read: RBI to keep repo rate unchanged at meeting next week, chances of rate cut in February increased: Report
“The meaningful miss in GDP for India increases the chance that RBI will intervene less aggressively and allow USD/INR to move higher over time in an orderly fashion,” said Michael Wan, senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank.
India’s five-year bond yield tumbled nearly six basis points to 6.62 per cent as traders continued to bet on easing measures by the Reserve Bank of India, which is due to announce its rate decision on December 6.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.