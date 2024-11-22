The occupational and safety health sector is set to expand rapidly to touch about $18 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11 per cent.

Riding on this, the personal protective equipment will increase to $1.47 billion by 2032 from $850 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.3 per cent.

Ram Bhagirathibai Digambarrao Dahiphale, Additional Director, Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, Government of Maharashtra said the fundamental need for the right Personal Protective Equipment for the right person at the right job remains critical.

Investing in the implementation of comprehensive safety measures and proper PPE is far more cost-effective than addressing the aftermath of accidents, he said at the occupational safety and health (OSH) expo and conference hosted by Informa Markets in Mumbai.

The event featured over 250 brands including 3M India, Karam Safety, Udyogi International, Rahman Industries, Bisonlife India, Aktion Safety, Dupont and Woodland (Aero Club).

The event also will bring together over 55 speakers and attract over 7,000 trade visitors.

Sanjeev Raina, Executive Director, BPCL said embracing safety as an integral part of business operations ensures long-term success, as unsafe practices can jeopardize not only individual well-being but the very foundation of business and the ecosystem it operates in.

Leveraging technology, such as AI and state-of-the-art innovations, enhances safety measures, making them more effective, he added.

Vipin Venu Varakoth, Deputy Director of Air Safety, Directorate General of Civil Aviation said effective leadership, coupled with a non-punitive approach to incident reporting, forms the backbone of a robust safety framework.

by leveraging advanced PPE, state-of-the-art safety tools, and continuous training, risks can be mitigated to ensure every worker returns home safely, he said.

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said the emphasis on occupational safety has never been more critical with domestic workforce projected to reach 643 million this year, reflecting a six per cent growth.

As the country navigates rapid industrialisation and economic expansion, prioritising workforce safety is imperative for long-term resilience and sustainable growth, he added