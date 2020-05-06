Services PMI dived much deeper to record 5.4 in April

Services followed manufacturing in touching historical low as Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Services dipped to meagre 5.4 in April as against 49.3 in March. This is the largest contraction on a monthly basis since the collection of data began 14 years ago.

Based on PMI for manufacturing and services, the fear is that the Indian economy would have contracted by at least 15 per cent on an annualised basis. According to Economic Survey, services’ share in India’s Gross Value Added (GVA) during the first half of 2019-20 was 57.8 per cent, while manufacturing has a share of 15.4 per cent. Once the tax is added and subsidy is subtracted from GVA, it becomes GDP.

PMI is derived based on the survey conducted and compiled by IHS Markit from responses to questionnaires sent to a panel of around 400 service sector companies. The sectors covered include consumer (excluding retail), transport, information, communication, finance, insurance, real estate and business services. The index is the sum of the percentage of ‘higher’ responses and half the percentage of ‘unchanged’ responses. The indices vary between 0 and 100, with a reading above 50 indicating an overall increase compared to the previous month, and below 50 an overall decrease.

Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit, said that the Indian services economy posted its worst-ever month-on-month drop-in business activity during April. The extreme slide in the headline index, which fell by over 40 points, shows us that the strict lockdown measures have led to the sector essentially grinding to a complete standstill. "The composite output index, which is a weighted average of manufacturing and services output, also signalled what is by far the worst contraction in economic activity since data collection began in late-2005. Historical comparisons with GDP data suggest that India's economy contracted at an annual rate of 15 per cent in April,” he said.

It is clear that the economic damage of the Covid-19 pandemic has so far been deep and far-reaching in India, but the hope is that the economy has endured the worst and things will begin to improve as lockdown measures are gradually lifted, he added.

According to covering report prepared by IHS Markit, restrictions on movement across India contributed to the steep drop in new orders during April. Some managers, who participated in the survey, mentioned that key clients closing their businesses had also severely hit workloads. International sales fell across the entire survey panel in April, as signalled by the respective index falling to ZERO. According to firms, measures to stem the spread of the virus overseas had caused demand to fall across all key export markets.

The historically marked decline in new orders led to a large rise in spare capacity at Indian service providers during the latest survey period. Although output fell sharply, panel comments indicated that several clients had cancelled pre-existing orders, leading to a reduction in backlogs of work. The rise in spare capacity was the strongest ever recorded in the survey history. As a result of lower business requirements, some services companies reduced employment at the start of the second quarter. While the rate of job shedding was a survey record, approximately 90 per cent of respondents reported unchanged workforce numbers.

Looking ahead, the latest survey data signalled a further erosion of business confidence in April. Expectations towards future output slumped for a second successive month to their weakest since December 2015. According to panel comments, expectations of a protracted decline in the economy weighed on sentiment.