Services PMI dived much deeper to record 5.4 in April

Office Buzz: Job opportunities and workplaces
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
Services followed manufacturing in touching historical low as Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Services dipped to meagre 5.4 in April as against 49.3 in March. This is the largest contraction on a monthly basis since the collection of data began 14 years ago.
Based on PMI for manufacturing and services, the fear is that the Indian economy would have contracted by at least 15 per cent on an annualised basis. According to Economic Survey, services’ share in India’s Gross Value Added (GVA) during the first half of 2019-20 was 57.8 per cent, while manufacturing has a share of 15.4 per cent. Once the tax is added and subsidy is subtracted from GVA, it becomes GDP.
PMI is derived based on the survey conducted and compiled by IHS Markit from responses to questionnaires sent to a panel of around 400 service sector companies. The sectors covered include consumer (excluding retail), transport, information, communication, finance, insurance, real estate and business services. The index is the sum of the percentage of ‘higher’ responses and half the percentage of ‘unchanged’ responses. The indices vary between 0 and 100, with a reading above 50 indicating an overall increase compared to the previous month, and below 50 an overall decrease.
Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit, said that the Indian services economy posted its worst-ever month-on-month drop-in business activity during April. The extreme slide in the headline index, which fell by over 40 points, shows us that the strict lockdown measures have led to the sector essentially grinding to a complete standstill. "The composite output index, which is a weighted average of manufacturing and services output, also signalled what is by far the worst contraction in economic activity since data collection began in late-2005. Historical comparisons with GDP data suggest that India's economy contracted at an annual rate of 15 per cent in April,” he said.
It is clear that the economic damage of the Covid-19 pandemic has so far been deep and far-reaching in India, but the hope is that the economy has endured the worst and things will begin to improve as lockdown measures are gradually lifted, he added.
According to covering report prepared by IHS Markit, restrictions on movement across India contributed to the steep drop in new orders during April. Some managers, who participated in the survey, mentioned that key clients closing their businesses had also severely hit workloads. International sales fell across the entire survey panel in April, as signalled by the respective index falling to ZERO. According to firms, measures to stem the spread of the virus overseas had caused demand to fall across all key export markets.
The historically marked decline in new orders led to a large rise in spare capacity at Indian service providers during the latest survey period. Although output fell sharply, panel comments indicated that several clients had cancelled pre-existing orders, leading to a reduction in backlogs of work. The rise in spare capacity was the strongest ever recorded in the survey history. As a result of lower business requirements, some services companies reduced employment at the start of the second quarter. While the rate of job shedding was a survey record, approximately 90 per cent of respondents reported unchanged workforce numbers.
Looking ahead, the latest survey data signalled a further erosion of business confidence in April. Expectations towards future output slumped for a second successive month to their weakest since December 2015. According to panel comments, expectations of a protracted decline in the economy weighed on sentiment.
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
It’s time now for companies to have a Chief Wellness Officer in the executive committee
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...