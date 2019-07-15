5 States make the most of PM’s employment-generation scheme

Out of over one crore new employees who joined the workforce as part of the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) between August 2016 and March 2019, about 57 per cent came from five States — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Haryana.

Under the PMRPY launched for incentivising employers for generating employment, the government pays the entire employer’s contribution (12 per cent or admissible contribution) towards the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) for all eligible new employees for all sectors for three years.

The total number of beneficiaries under the scheme is 1,18,05,003, as on March 31, 2019. Maharashtra reported 18 per cent of the total new employees during this period, followed by Tamil Nadu (12 per cent) and Karnataka (10 per cent). While Gujarat reported 9 per cent of new employees, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh reported 8 per cent each. Uttar Pradesh (7 per cent), Delhi (6 per cent), Rajasthan (4 per cent), West Bengal (3 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (3 per cent) are among the States which performed better than Uttarakhand, Kerala and Punjab, which reported just 2 per cent of the total new workforce. Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Goa have reported just one per cent of new employees.

Of the total new employees who joined the workforce during this period, about 40 per cent joined ‘expert services’, while just two per cent joined in financial establishments. Trading — commercial; textiles; and building construction each created about 7 per cent of the work opportunities during the period. The garment-making and engineering sectors accounted for 5 per cent each of the total new workforce.

Interestingly, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, during 2018-19, the total number of beneficiaries added under the scheme was 87,46,888, with an average of more than 7 lakh beneficiaries per month. This constitutes about 74 per cent of the total workforce registered under the PMRPY.