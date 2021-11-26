Tata Chemicals awarded with 5-star rating by Ministry of Mines

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Aniali Limestone Mines of Tata Chemicals has been conferred with a five-star rating by the Ministry of Mines for the last three consecutive years.
The rating was based on a stringent evaluation process taken up by the Indian Bureau of Mines.
Tata Chemicals was felicitated with three 5 Star Awards for its performance in implementation of Sustainable Development Framework. This includes implementation of best practices in mining operations, minerals conservation, rehabilitation and reclamation of the mined-out area, environment protection and also various steps taken in healthcare, periphery and skill development.
Shohab Rais, COO, Tata Chemicals said sustainability has been at the core of Tata Chemicals operations.
The five-star rating reflects the company's focus on maintaining the ecological balance and dedication to implementing a variety of environmental and energy-saving solutions, he said.
The star rating system is designed by the Ministry of Mines to include a built-in compliance mechanism for environmental and forest safeguards.
It helps in recognising good performers in the mining industry while motivating all mining leaseholders to strive for excellence besides exchanging best practices and the platform also incentivises its implementation.
