Tea export earnings up 14%

India recorded a 13.76 per cent increase in income from tea exports till August this calendar compared with the same months in 2018. This happened because of a 13.74 per cent increase in the price realised even as volumes shipped grew only marginally, our analysis of the latest data available with the Tea Board of India shows.

There was a general upswing in global prices, resulting in the cumulative average of Indian teas fetching ₹227.65 a kg till August against ₹200.14 between January-August 2018.

This meant that every kg fetched ₹27.51 more than it did last year, making a gain of 13.74 per cent.

However, this sharp price rise lowered the enthusiasm of importers, with the volume shipped from India rising only 0.02 per cent to 162.18 million kg (mkg) from 162.15 mkg between January-August 2018.

Nevertheless, helped by the sharp increase in price, overall realisation in the eight months of the current calendar rose to ₹3,692 crore from ₹3,245.35 crore.

This meant a significant increase of ₹446.65 crore in earnings, marking a gain of 13.76 per cent.