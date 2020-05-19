TN govt’s curbs on inter-district movement choking trade, says industry

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
The Central government’s nod to inter-State movement of vehicles (buses and cars), albeit with mutual consent of both States, does not seem to have provided any respite to the trade.
“Unless the Tamil Nadu government permits inter-district movement of vehicles, this is not going to help. The trade is choking,” said Rethinavelu, Senior President, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madurai.
He told BusinessLine that the permission to open the trade would be meaningless if travel outside the district to explore marketing opportunity is curtailed. “Every district operates in isolation. How can we run the business when the situation is not congenial?” he asked, voicing anxiety over this curb in inter-district movement.
According to him, workers from districts in and around Madurai such as Dindigul and Theni travel to the Temple City to eke out a living. “They are unable to commute as they have to cross the district border to attend to work. The public are aware of the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure),” he added.
A cross-section of industrialists in Coimbatore, too, echoed the TN Chamber’s concern on this issue.
Incidentally, a good number of people travel either from Palghat (in the neighbouring Kerala) to this industrial hub to attend office or to the dollar city of Tirupur from Coimbatore to work.
Though industries have since commenced operations, such inter-district commuters have been unable to make it to their workplace for want of public transport. “Not all can afford a vehicle. While they are willing to report for work, they are unable to make it,” the source said.
“Staying close to the workplace may not be possible for most people. Rentals could be high in commercial localities, one could have invested in a property within his or her limits, could have chosen to rent a property closer to children’s school .. the reasons could be many. But during times such as the present, I think it would be best to stay closer to the workplace. I hope the lockdowns are not here to stay,” said Shiela, a commuter from Kerala.
The small-scale units here say they have been approaching the District Industries Centre with a list of employees for who they seek a pass. “They are issuing passes,” said Codissia President Ramamurthi.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Move to long-term work-from-home situation requires rethinking by tenants and owners
The package, that mainly consists of loans, liquidity measures and structural reforms but very little actual ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...