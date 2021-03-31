Top 5 metros accounted for 38% of active white-collar jobs in Covid-struck year

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
In a Covid-19 year marked by business disruptions, the top 5 metros of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai collectively generated around 1 million active white-collar job openings over the last 12 months, led by IT, BFSI and Edutech sectors.
At an average of 83,000 openings a month, these five metros contributed to a little over 38 per cent of the overall count for the year. The total annual count of active white-collar job openings put out across the country stands at 2.6 million, as per data sourced from Xpheno, a specialist staffing firm.
Covid-19-bitten working professionals take to upskilling to remain relevant
“Bengaluru’s total active white-collar jobs put out for the year sums up to 3.7 lakh and accounted for 37 per cent among the top 5 metros. At a national level, Bengaluru’s contribution stands at 15 per cent for the year. Hyderabad and Mumbai contributed to 7 per cent each of the national total; Delhi and Mumbai stand third with 5 per cent contribution each”, said Kamal Karanth, co-founder, Xpheno.
On a similar note, as per internal job data sourced from CareerNet, a talent acquisition firm that sent out 10,000 plus job offers to candidates across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and NCR; Bengaluru generated the maximum number of jobs at 54 per cent from April 2020 to February 2021; Mumbai and Pune the least, at 4 per cent.
Tech hiring above pre-pandemic levels between April ‘20 and January ‘21: Report
Interestingly, Hyderabad emerged as the most preferred city to work for candidates as the city registered the highest joining rates at 78 per cent and NCR was the least preferred, with the lowest joining rates at 53 per cent. Hyderabad is also the top choice as the preferred city to work for freshers and Mumbai is the least preferred. In a Covid-struck year, candidates with 3-5 years of experience were the most sought after, followed by freshers with 0-3 years of experience. It was noticed that both freshers and highly experienced candidates accepted more offers than the other candidates.
Tech jobs reign
“Tech seems to be ruling the roost when it comes to jobs as 85-90 per cent of the job openings were for Tech roles, that is why Bengaluru generated the maximum number of jobs followed by Hyderabad and Chennai, where many of the top tech firms like Infosys, Wipro, Accenture, Cognizant, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Tesco, Target and Morgan Stanley are located. The job offers cut across small to large companies, traditional manufacturing, retail, product, start-ups, e-commerce, etc, and approximately 200-plus companies across these sectors hired,” Anshuman Das, co-founder and CEO, CareerNet, told BusinessLine.
Some of the most popular jobs on offer were for full stack developer, business analyst, data engineers, front end developer, back end developer, data scientist, digital marketing, growth hacking, product management.
“While the demand for traditional CXO roles like CIO, CTO, HR head, etc, are picking up, an interesting trend that we have witnessed is the increase in the search for a Chief Digital Officer, Chief E-commerce officer and roles like Heads of Supply Chain & Logistics,” observed Jyoti Bowen Nath, Managing Partner at Claricent Partners, an executive search firm for CXOs.
“India has seen a surge of traditional family businesses opting to go online during the pandemic and these roles have become critical for their growth. Companies are also focusing on the mental well-being of employees during the pandemic and this has led to the emergence of new and interesting roles like Chief Fun Officer and Chief Transformation Officer” she said.
