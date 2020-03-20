Transport sector body seeks lower fuel charges, insurance premium, tyre costs

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
Facing challenging times due to the economic slowdown and the issues surrounding the COVID-19, transporters have called for a set of measures that will lower truck owning and operating cost.
The measures include lowering the fuel cost, insurance premium, stopping the likely increase in toll charges that are linked to the WPI and a breather from having to repay truck loan every month.
“Road Transport sector is in deep crisis and facing the burden of economic slowdown. Now, added woes of Covid-19 have multiplied the pain,” said transport sector tracking body Indian Foundation Transport Research Training’s Senior Fellow S P Singh, in a letter to the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and Road Transport Minister.
Singh listed a set of measures that will lower the cost. The diesel prices will be cut substantially in tune with steep drop in international benchmark, with immediate reduction of Rs 5-6 a litre as first tranch. The truck tyre prices needs immediate slashing by at least 15- 20 per cent as crude oil has dropped by 55 per cent in last three months and key raw material prices which go into manufacturing of tyres are crude oil based.
"The truckers' businesses are down and out for last two years and economic slowdown has broken their back. Therefore, they are in dire straits to repay load to banks and non banking finance companies (NBFCs). Hence, there should be moratorium on repayment of EMIs and these should be re-scheduled immediately," it said.
Since implementation of new Motor Vehicle Amendment Act , 2019 six months ago, road safety has improved and accidents have come down in many States. So, the third party insurance premium should be reduced over last year rather then hiking the premium as proposed in Draft Exposure Report on Third Party Premium of the insurance regulatory body Insurance Regulatory Development Authority, added IFTRT.
Given the poor state of health of road transport sector, toll charges on national and state highways should not be increased, said Singh.
The economy has witnessed a slowdown for the last two years.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...