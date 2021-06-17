TV ad volumes up 64% in May over last year

TV ad volumes witnessed a strong growth in May 2021 compared to the same period last year and were almost at par with the pre-pandemic levels. According to the latest data released by BARC India, ad volumes on Indian telly stood at 135 million seconds up 64 per cent compared to 82 million seconds in May last year and are almost at par with May 2019 (140 million seconds) and May in 2018 (142 million seconds) last year. In fact, out of total 2,142 advertisers, nearly 1,347 were new advertisers.

TV channels in the general entertainment and movies space continued to witness higher ad volumes in May '21 compared to previous years, with an all-time high Ad Volume Share of 27 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively.

Regional content

“Owing to the increasing consumption of regional content, advertising on South language GECs registered a staggering growth of 103 per cent while the rest of the Regional GECs witnessed 53 per cent growth in May 2021 vs May 2020. South language Movies and Regional Movies channels witnessed 85 per cent and 129 per cent growth for the same period,” the BARC India report noted.

However, ad volumes in May were marginally subdued compared to April, the report added.

“2021 began on a high note for television ad volumes. Despite a marginal dip from April 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic, ad volumes in May 2021 have witnessed a significant growth compared to May 2020 and have remained at par with previous years. Moreover, television attracted over 60 per cent new advertisers of the Total Advertisers in May this year, indicating that advertisers continue to bank on the medium. With lockdown easing up and upcoming big events, we expect TV Advertising to remain strong this year,” said Aaditya Pathak, Head – Client Partnership & Revenue Function, BARC India.

The FMCG category continued to dominate ad volumes with 72 per cent share, followed by e-commerce with 10 per cent share in May 2021. “While over 70 per cent of advertising was dominated by the Top 50 Advertisers in May 2021, the Top 10 advertisers had the highest share since 2018 with 54 per cent,” the BARC report added.