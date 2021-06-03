TV channels asked to create awareness regarding national helpline numbers

New Delhi, June 3

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked all private general entertainment television channels to increase awareness of six national helpline numbers. The government said these helpline numbers have been set up for the benefit of the citizens during the course of the pandemic.

In an advisory, the Ministry said that channels can propagate these helpline numbers by way of a ticker or any other appropriate way at periodical intervals, especially during prime time.

These include Health Ministry's national helpline number (1075), child helpline number of Women and Child Development Ministry (1098) and senior citizen helpline number of Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry (14567). Others include a helpline for psychological support run by NIMHANS (08046110007), MyGov Whatsapp helpdesk (9013151515) and AYUSH Covid-19 Counselling Helpline (14443).

Role of private TV channels

Stating that the government has been focusing on creating awareness regarding Covid treatment protocol, Covid appropriate behaviour and vaccinations, the Ministry acknowledged that private TV channels have played an important role in supplementing government's efforts in fighting the pandemic.