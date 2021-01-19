Tyre makers likely to see growth in operating profit this year: Crisil

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Tyre companies are expected to record good growth in operating profit this fiscal. In fact, the sector could be one among the very few whose operating profits are expected to register a growth this year. Higher realisation and benign input prices will help offset the 4-6 per cent volume decline, and enable a 6-8 per cent growth in operating profits for tyre manufacturers in fiscal 2021, says a report of Crisil.
The tyre industry derives 28 per cent of its volume (in tonnage terms) from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), 58 per cent from the replacement market, 10 per cent from exports, and the rest from imports.
“Improved realisations on account of increased share of replacement demand (to 60 per cent from 58 per cent in fiscal 2020) and exports, which command better prices, will drive the increase in operating profits of tyre manufacturers this fiscal. Tyre makers have also increased prices in the domestic market after imports were placed on restricted list in June 2020. The average realisation per tonne of tyres is expected to increase 4-5 per cent this fiscal,” said Anuj Sethi, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings Ltd.
Input costs also fell 18 per cent in the first half of the fiscal given the subdued global demand for automobiles and softer crude prices (crude derivatives account for about 40 per cent of raw material requirement). Though prices are expected to firm up moderately in the second half on account of lower global production of natural rubber and increase in crude prices, overall input cost will still be lower this fiscal.
Higher realisations and lower input cost will improve the average operating margin of tyre manufacturers by 100-120 basis points to about 14 per cent this fiscal, leading to an average 6-8 per cent increase in operating profit.
Tyre offtake by OEMs is seen declining 5-7 per cent this fiscal primarily on account of a sharp decline in demand from the commercial vehicle segment. This would get partially offset by robust demand from the tractor segment.
Replacement demand is seen slipping just two per cent because of support from pent-up demand from existing CVs, uptick in freight movement and improving economic activity.
Export volume is expected to sustain because of increasing replacement demand in the overseas markets for tractor and CV tyres, which account for 90 per cent of tyre exports. Hence, the tyre sector is likely to log only a moderate volume decline of 4-6 per cent.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
Slew of factors are building a good foundation for the bulls to work their way up
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...