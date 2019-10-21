US-India trade talks on the right track: Piyush Goyal

"US-India trade talks are on the right track and relationship between the two countries is at its best ever," Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

“India is looking to the US for technology, innovation, skills and quality education. India on the other hand offers an attractive market to US businesses and skilled labour that can add value to American companies,” the Minister said addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Monday.

India-US bilateral trade is projected to grow to $ 238 billion by 2025 from about $ 90 billion at present, according to estimates made by the USISPF. Sectors like defence trade, commercial aircrafts, oil and LNG, coal, machinery and electronics are areas of potential growth in US investments and commerce into India. Indian industry has an opportunity to promote automotive, pharmaceuticals, seafood, IT and travel services to the US market.

Goyal said that his Ministry was working to create a single window for investments into India and he welcomed innovative ideas and solutions for the creation of this single window. The Minister added that the government was also working to bring down the cost of logistics that have to be borne by manufacturing companies in India.

The Trump administration has been trying to work out a trade deal with India to get increased market access for a number of items such as mobile phones, high-end motorbikes such as Harley Davidsons, apples, almonds, dairy items as well as lower restrictions for medical equipment manufacturers. India, on the other hand, wants Washington to restore Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) benefits for its exporters that was withdrawn earlier this year, roll-back of unilateral import duties imposed on aluminium and steel last year and market access for certain agricultural goods.