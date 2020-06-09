UVARCL gets NCLT nod to take over Aircel

Time to fly again around the world with kit and kin?
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
In the first step towards the resolution of defunct Aircel, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, has approved the takeover of its assets by UV Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (UVARCL).
The approval came on Tuesday, and following which the asset reconstruction company has to get approvals from the Department of Telecommunications and the Supreme Court.
UVARCL, which had only placed bids for the mobile business, can now bid for Aircel’s remaining businesses, bulk SMS and enterprise businesses.
Aircel, which owes about ₹20,000 crore to a clutch of 12 financial institutions, was being managed by a Resolution Professional (RP).
In May 2019, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of beleaguered telecom operator Aircel had approved the partial liquidation of the company, which did not include its bulk SMS and enterprise businesses.
UVARCL had offered Rs 150 crore as upfront payment, with proposals for additional funding on successful running of the businesses.
The lenders had reached an agreement to take a haircut of about 80-85 per cent for the entire compnay, which included both its mobile and enterprise businesses.
Following the “agreed haircut”, about 50 per cent of the remaining amount would be assumed as debt by the ARC and the balance will be converted into equity. ALSO READ: Aircel headed for partial liquidation
LENDERS’ CHART
The State Bank of India has the biggest exposure of 36.6 per cent, followed by Punjab National Bank at 15.1 per cent, China Development Bank Corporation 13.7 per cent and Bank of Baroda 10.5 per cent. Canara Bank, Nordic Investment Bank, AB Svensk Exportkredit, Exim Bank and Syndicate Bank are the other lenders to Aircel.
On February 27, 2018, Aircel filed for bankruptcy protection with the NCLT in Mumbai after its Malaysian promoter Maxis Communications decided against pumping additional funds into the company. The tribunal admitted Aircel’s application on March 12, 2018, and appointed the Resolution Professional (RP).
In April last year, Maxis Communications infused an additional ₹95 crore in Aircel to enable the telecom operator pay salaries and meet certain expenses. The move — which was more of a goodwill gesture than an investment — came after the Malaysian parent declined in February to provide any more funds. ALSO READ: Maxis gives ₹95 crore to Aircel to pay staff salary
RCom is other Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code petition being heard by NCLT, in which UVARCL a bidder.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
Deepak Jain says the industry needs time to recover from Covid-19 and overregulation
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
Learn the basics of personal finance, and make sure you are not driven by fear and greed in your investment ...
Revenue likely to remain subdued even after re-opening of movie theatres, though slated release of big ticket ...
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
The ordinance passed by the Centre paves the way for the free flow of farm produce and thereby empowers ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...