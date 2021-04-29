Wind energy can create 3.3 million new jobs worldwide over next five years: GWEC

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
About 3.3 million new wind power jobs can be created globally over the next five years, the Global Wind Energy Council said on Thursday.
This figure includes direct jobs in both onshore and offshore wind, and covers the entire value chain of the sector: project planning and development; manufacturing; installation; operation and maintenance (O&M) and decommissioning of projects.
As of 2020, India had approximately 63,000 wind energy workers, according to a global survey by GWEC.
With 751 GW of wind power capacity already installed, the wind industry has generated nearly 1.2 million jobs globally to date, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.
India's renewable energy growth stalled by delay in signing PSAs
GWEC forecasts that an additional 470 GW of new onshore and offshore wind capacity will be installed around the world during 2021-2025. Based on existing job creation calculations, this surge in new capacity can generate 3.3 million sustainable and long-term jobs over the course of 25-year project lifetimes. Many of these jobs will be locally based, such as for the construction and O&M phase of projects.
JSW Energy bags 450-MW wind energy project
The majority of these jobs will be created in high-growth wind markets, including China, US, India, Germany, UK, Brazil, France, Sweden, Spain, South Africa, and Taiwan, GWEC said.
