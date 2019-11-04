Wind energy players’ woes pile up

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
The dilution of renewable energy purchase norms and introduction of competitive bids have hit the wind energy sector hard. The latest casualty due to the unfavourable winds faced by the sector is Inox Wind’s manufacturing facility at Rohika.
In a statement to the stock exchanges, after news reports of a lockout, the company maintained that the shutdown was declared because of fears that certain employees, under the instigation and influence of external forces, could create disturbance in the Blade Plant.
But the company’s letter to the Gujarat government, declaring the lock out, said the overall wind industry in India is going through “a very tough phase”.
The wind energy sector has been worried over lower capacity utilisation of domestic manufacturing facilities and a dearth of projects being bid out for setting up generation capacity. Some industry representatives point out that while capacity addition in the solar sector has grown by over 10 times from 2014 levels, the growth of wind is hardly 1.5 times.
This gloom reflects in the Centre’s own long-term renewable purchase obligation (RPO) trajectory for solar and non-solar sources of renewable energy. The RPO is the minimum percentage of power, of the total energy requirement, to be procured by a power distribution company from a renewable energy sources.
Solar purchase obligation, which was at 2.75 per cent in 2016-2017, is projected to rise to 10.50 per cent in 2021-2022. But wind purchase obligation, is set to rise from 8.75 per cent in 2016-2017 to 10.50 per cent by 2021-2022. The switch to the tariff-based competitive bidding system for wind energy has also stunted the ecosystem for developers and manufacturers. During auctions held in February last year, minimum tariff fell by over ₹4 a unit to ₹2.43 a unit. While tariffs have not fallen further, the subsequent auctions saw a cap below ₹3 a unit being fixed for bids.
“This substantially curtails the margins of manufacturers and is extremely detrimental for the domestic industry. Unlike solar, wind equipments are largely manufactured in India. So it feels that the government would rather let Chinese manufacturers thrive by promoting solar over wind,” another wind sector representative said.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Without supply shocks, it could stay between $60 and $70 a barrel in the coming year
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Unless price moves out of the current range, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed
Investors can, however, try to bottom-fish in mid and small-cap stocks
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism