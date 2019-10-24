Govt to give 3 years for winners of operational mines for fresh environment clearance

Stay calm and don’t use your phone
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
Winners of the operational mineral blocks being bid out are expected to get up to three years for obtaining fresh environment and forest clearances.
This provision is being finalised between the Ministry of Mines and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to ensure that supplies of raw material to key industries are not disrupted.
The move to relax these norms follows auctioning of mines whose leases are due to expire on March 31, 2020. According to official estimates, 48 working mining leases and another 281 non-working mining leases are expiring on this date.
According to a senior Mines Ministry official, “Till now, the notice inviting tenders (NIT) for 43 mines have been issued across Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Of these, there are 20 mines whose leases were expiring in March 2020. Another 16 mines have already been auctioned including four in Karnataka.”
“The Ministry of Mines is in talks with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to grant two to three years time for winners of auctioned mines to obtain fresh Environment and Forest Clearances. This provision will be enabled for those mines that were operational and have been recently been auctioned in light of the mining leases expiring in March 2020,” he said.
“In all, 70 mines have been auctioned since the Amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957,” he added.
The auction of operational blocks and the move to relax norms for obtaining clearances rules out the possibility of a lease extension for mineral blocks. Mining industry bodies had sought a 10-year extension to the existing mine leases, till March 31, 2030.
According to industry estimates, these mines are currently supplying 70 million tonnes of iron ore, besides manganese and chrome ore, which constitutes about 35 per cent of the current production of these vital raw materials for the steel industry in the Eastern sector and Karnataka.
In an earlier interview with BusinessLine, CK Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said, “We have given forest clearance and environment clearance, as long as geography and region do not change, if they want to change it they will have to come back to us. If you want to remap the area then you will have to come to us separately.”
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
A portal for PM to manage postings of officers is in the works. Will it bring transparency to transfers?
Bombings, protests, coups, disease outbreaks are all making business movement riskier
Come festival season, HR executives try to think out-of-the box with regard to Diwali gifts for employees.
With a 13 per cent growth in consolidated revenue and 12.4 per cent EBITDA margin in the first half of FY20, ...
Stability in steel prices and lower raw material cost benefits can aid earnings in the forthcoming quarters
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
Contrarian funds pick out-of-favour stocks with strong fundamentals
The arrest of Jolly Amma Joseph, accused of killing six members of her husband’s family in Kerala’s Koodathayi ...
Artists, designers and mathematicians have pondered over the ways in which geometrical and other forms can be ...
The double life of a family man in a smartly written Amazon Prime series by Raj & DK raises disturbing ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism