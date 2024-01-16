The ten-member delegation, including Industries Minister Uday Samant and senior officials from the Industries Department and MIDC, is engaging in discussions with various business and industrial groups at the prestigious event.

This marks the second time that Maharashtra’s delegation, under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s leadership, is participating in Davos. The State government reported that last year’s conference resulted in investment agreements totalling ₹1 lakh 37 thousand crore, with an impressive 76 per cent of these agreements materialising.

Chief Minister Shinde highlighted his focused efforts to attract value-adding industries, emphasizing sectors such as steel, information technology, IT-related industries, nuclear energy, renewable energy sources (including green hydrogen), diamonds and jewelry, data centers, logistics, automotive, and agro-industrial ventures. The diversification strategy aims to strengthen Maharashtra’s economic landscape.

The State government’s agenda includes discussions with industry and business leaders to encourage investments beyond Mumbai and Pune. The focus is on enticing investors to consider regions such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Jalna, and Raigad for their potential. This approach aligns with the broader goal of fostering balanced and sustainable economic development across the state.

Acknowledging the success of previous agreements, Chief Minister Shinde expressed optimism in the potential realization of the newly proposed MoUs, demonstrating the state’s commitment to fostering economic growth through strategic partnerships and targeted investments. The delegation’s active participation in global forums like the World Economic Forum signifies Maharashtra’s proactive approach in attracting diverse industries and promoting regional development, said Shinde.