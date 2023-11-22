i

West Bengal has received a total investment proposals worth of around ₹3.76-lakh crore during this year’s annual business summit, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the seventh edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), Banerjee said a total of 188 memoranda of understandings (MoUs) and letters of intent (LoIs) were signed for the proposed investments.

“Bengal Global Business Summit, in its 7th edition in 2023, has come to an end today with fabulous pledges for investments in Bengal from captains of industry...Attended by 400 international delegates, representatives from 17 partner countries, business and official delegations from nearly 40 countries and 15 Ambassadors and High Commissioners from different countries, this was a truly globally participatory event,” she said.

ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri, who was the co-chair of the agriculture and allied sector for the summit, said 93 MoUs were signed between the state government and the private players for the agriculture and allied sector, with an investment proposal of ₹1,314 crore.

During the second-day of the two-day event, multi-business conglomerate ITC launched the ITCMAARS (Metamarket for Advanced Agriculture and Rural Services), the company’s pioneering super app and ‘phygital’ ecosystem, in West Bengal, to bring the power of digital revolution to the State’s farmers.

The ITCMAARS app, which has been developed to provide advanced crop advisory services, market access and financial services, will be available in Bengali.

In the healthcare sector, the State got as many as 25 LoIs with a total investment proposals of around ₹7,933 crore, while IT & ITeS sector received five MoUs with investment proposals of around ₹4,000 crore.

West Bengal received ₹1,676 crore and ₹360 crore worth of investment proposals for school education and higher education, respectively.

Coca-Cola India signed an MoU with tea major Luxmi Tea to enter the world of ready-to-drink tea beverages and provide consumers with wider beverage options.

Coca-Cola launched Honest Tea, a brand owned by Honest, Inc. a subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company. “Honest Tea is a refreshing, Organic Green Tea based drink. The Organic Green Tea for Honest Tea is being exclusively sourced from Luxmi Tea’s renowned Makaibari Tea Estate,” the company said in a release.

Ridesharing app Uber and the Transport Department, government of West Bengal, signed an MoU to launch ‘Uber Shuttle’ - a bus service for daily commute - in Kolkata.

By March, 2024, Uber is planning to run around 60 air-conditioned buses on predefined routes, connecting business districts with residential areas in Kolkata. “As part of this MoU, Uber has proposed to invest $10 million by 2025 in the state and create approximately 50,000 livelihood opportunities in Kolkata in the next 5 years,” the company said.