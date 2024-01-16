The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has launched the CII India Business Hub in Davos, Switzerland on January 15.

This hub has been launched to facilitate discussions on the growth of the Indian economy during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024.

The hub, launched by R Dinesh, President, CII and Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd and Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, will be a space for top leaders of Indian industry to engage with stakeholders for fostering global collaborations.

The hub is a pivotal element of CII’s most extensive campaign at Davos since 2011.

The campaign, themed ‘Credible India’, will highlight India’s recent achievements and the strong base on which the achievements have been built, including simplification of procedures, removal of outdated laws, measures towards ease of doing business, infrastructure development, and more.

R Dinesh, CII President, said: “launch of the CII India Business Hub adds industry’s initiatives to those of the government to bring out India’s resilient growth experience. India Inc. is keen to promote the country’s prospects and achievements to the world at the CII India Business Hub in Davos”.

Emerging as a potential global leader, India is taking a prominent position at the discussions at Davos on key global issues, he said.

“With a thriving economy, our growing prowess isn’t just national progress; it’s a beacon for collaborative global advancement, reflecting our commitment to shaping a bright, sustainable future for the world,” Dinesh added.

Growth target

Projecting a robust 7 per cent growth rate, India remains on track to unlock its $5-trillion economy potential by 2028, he said.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chair, Steering Committee on CII @ Davos and Founder & Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, said the sustained growth witnessed in this decade stems from progressive, enabling reforms that have led to a conducive business environment, which is primed for investments and global cooperation.

Chandrajit Banerjee said that CII’s ‘Credible India’ campaign at Davos and the CII India Business Hub will showcase India’s achievements and vast potential for the world economy.