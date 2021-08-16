WPI inflation eases to 11.16 per cent in July; food, crude prices soften

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The wholesale price-based inflation softened for the second straight month to 11.16 per cent in July on cheaper food items, even though prices of manufactured goods and crude oil hardened.
However, WPI inflation remained in double digit for the third consecutive month in July, mainly due to a low base of last year. WPI inflation was (-) 0.25 per cent, in July 2020.
"The high rate of inflation in July 2021 is primarily due to low base effect and rise in prices of crude petroleum and natural gas; mineral oils; manufactured products like basic metals; food products; textiles; chemicals and chemical products as compared the corresponding month of the previous year," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.
Inflation in food articles eased for the third straight month, and was at 'zero' per cent in July, down from 3.09 per cent in June, even as onion prices spiked. Inflation in onions was high at 72.01 per cent.
Wholesale price inflation down a bit, but still over 12 per cent
Inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas was 40.28 per cent in July, against 36.34 per cent in June.
In manufactured products, inflation stood at 11.20 per cent in July, against 10.88 per cent in the previous month.
The RBI, which mainly takes into account retail inflation, in its monetary policy last week kept interest rates unchanged at record lows. It projected CPI or retail inflation at 5.7 per cent during 2021-22, up from its earlier projection of 5.1 per cent.
Data released last week showed retail inflation eased to 5.59 per cent in July, mainly due to softening food prices.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...