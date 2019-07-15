Producers’ inflation down to 2.02% in June

Taking Manipur’s flavours beyond its borders
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Even as consumer inflation is up, producers’ inflation has came down. The producers’ inflation, which ia also known as factory inflation and is represented by the rate of wholesale price index (WPI), came down to little over 2 per cent in the month of June.
According to a statement released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 2.02 per cent for the month of June 2019 (over June 2018) as compared to 2.45 per cent for the previous month and 5.68 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year.
Read also: Is WPI useful in India anymore?
The build-up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 1.33 per cent, compared to a build-up rate of 2.41 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.
A lower WPI means companies are getting lower price for their products and services. This will affect not just profitability of the corporate sector but also investment plan. The Government is already concerned with rate of investment which has come down to below 30 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
These signs could prompt the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by RBI Governor to cut rates in forthcoming monetary policy review, which is scheduled to take place next month.
While the rate of WPI rose for primary articles (food articles such as fruit and vegetables, non-food articles like groundnut seed, safflower floriculture, raw jute, linseed, industrial wood and sunflower, minerals), it came down for fuel and power, but it was constant for manufactured products.
Last week, the Government released data for rate of retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI). It recorded 3.18 per cent in June, as against 3.05 per cent in May. According to the report, urban areas faced a higher inflation with CPI rate at 4.33 per cent. Food inflation too hardened in urban areas with over 5.5 per cent.
However, since the overall rate is still below targeted median rate of 4 per cent, it is making a strong case for fourth successive policy rate cut.
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Bike ambulances bring timely first-aid services to people in remote areas around Shimla
Rajasthan’s mining industry is far from the modernised operation one expects it to be
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Bellwether indices fell sharply last week and tested vital supports
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...