Yediyurappa meets Modi in Delhi, seeks early release of NDRF funds

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and appealed to him to expedite the release of funds from National Disaster Response Fund.

So far the Centre has given ₹1,869 crore as against the State government’s request of ₹8,000 crore to take up flood relief work.

In Yediyurappa’s first visit to Delhi since March when the lockdown was imposed he met Union Ministers such as Prakash Javadekar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Dharmendra Pradhan to discuss long-pending Karnataka projects.

In his meeting with Modi, the Chief Minister made a plea to revise the items and norms of assistance from State Disaster Response Fund or National Disaster Response Fund for the current year itself to ensure timely and adequate financial assistance to the distressed people.

Yediyurappa apprised Modi and discussed various developmental issues pertaining to the State. The meeting lasted for 15 minutes at Parliament House.

He also urged the Prime Minister to declare Upper Krishna Project Stage-III and Upper Bhadra Project as national projects and speed up approvals for irrigation and drinking water projects including Mekedatu and Kalasa Banduri Nala.

Yediyurappa invited Modi to inaugurate the Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 19 on a virtual mode.

Environment Forest Clearance

The Chief Minister met Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Prakash Javadekar at Parliament House and requested to direct the authorities concerned in the Ministry of Environment and Forests to grant the Terms of Reference for Mekedatu Project. He also sought first-stage forest clearance for Kalasa and Banduri Nala Projects in the State.

Water Resources

Yediyurappa also met Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and urged the Centre to declare Upper Krishna Project Stage-III and Upper Bhadra Project as National Projects.

He also called for early approvals and clearances for irrigation and drinking water projects including Mekedatu and Kalasa Banduri Nala.

Yediyurappa urged Union Minister for Petroleum, National Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan to expedite the disinvestment of the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited (VISL).