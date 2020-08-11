5 platforms for seamless functioning of remote-working teams

As the remote-working set-up has become a new normal for small as well as big organisations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people working from home are relying on software tools that can ease their work.

Here is a curated list of five apps and platforms that can help people working remotely with seamless and uninterrupted work.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is a hub for teamwork, which brings together everything a team needs: chat and threaded conversations, meetings & video conferencing, calling, content collaboration with the power of Microsoft 365 applications, and the ability to create and integrate apps and workflows that a business relies on.

Clink

The app helps organisations and teams to advance themselves on a higher growth trajectory. It does so by improving their feedback sharing in real-time and unlocking relevant actionable insights. This app has a ‘Cheer’ and ‘Boost’ framework, plugs-in easily with G-mail and Slack, and integrates with Jira and Google Calendar, thus enabling feedback sharing to encourage continuous performance.

Dropbox

Dropbox lets one upload and transfer files to the cloud, and share them with anyone. It also lets people back up photos, videos, docs, and other files to cloud storage, and access files synced with any of your computers or mobile devices — from anywhere.

With its advanced sharing features, it’s easy to send files — large or small — to friends, family, and co-workers.

Workplace by Facebook

Workplace by Facebook is a collaboration and communication tool that connects employees to one another via an internal social network.

Slack

Slack brings team communication and collaboration into one place so users can get more work done, whether they belong to a large enterprise or a small business.

Users can tick off their to-do lists and keep a track of their progress on their projects.