Over 50,000 BSNL employees opt for VRS

There are 50,000 employees of the State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) who have been opted for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) that the government recently opened.

"Out of the target of 83,000 people, we have made, 50,000 employees have opted for VRS till today and 3,000 employees of MTNL, out of the target of 15,000 people. This shows that the scheme was well thought out," Anshu Prakash, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications told reporters here on the sidelines of an event.

The government had opened the VRS scheme on November 4 for both the public sector units and till Thursday, BSNL had received over 22,800 employees applying for it through the company's portal.

While BSNL has a total of around 1.60 lakh employees across the country, MTNL has a total of around 22,000 people in Delhi and Mumbai. The VRS scheme is based on the Gujarat model and is open till December 3.