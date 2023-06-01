As much as 74 per cent of Indian workers say they are worried that Artificial Intelligence (AI) might replace them from jobs. But in order to reduce their workloads, 83 per cent of workers said they would delegate as much work as possible to AI, according to a report by Microsoft.

Microsoft’s Work Trend Index 2023 report found that over three in four Indian workers would be comfortable using AI, not just for administrative tasks (86 per cent) but also for analytical work (88 per cent), and even creative aspects of their role (87 per cent).

Further, 100 per cent of Indian creative workers who are extremely familiar with AI would be comfortable using AI for creative aspects of their job. Meanwhile, Indian managers are 1.6 times more likely to say that AI would provide value in the workplace by boosting productivity rather than cutting headcount, the report noted.

“As the nature of work evolves, AI promises to be the biggest transformation to work in our lifetimes. The next generation of AI will unlock a new wave of productivity growth, removing the drudgery from our jobs and freeing us to rediscover the joy of creation,” said Bhaskar Basu, Country Head – Modern Work, Microsoft India.

The responsibility of every organisation and leader is to get AI right — testing and experimenting with new ways of working to build a brighter future of work for everyone. “This will require not just investing in AI, but also ensuring that every employee has the necessary AI aptitude to thrive in the new world of work,” he added.

Every employee, not just AI experts, will need new core competencies such as prompt engineering in their day-to-day life. As much as 90 per cent of Indian leaders say employees they hire will need new skills to be prepared for the growth of AI. Further, 78 per cent of Indian workers say they don’t currently have the right capabilities to get their work done, the report noted.

