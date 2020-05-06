Aarogya Setu is safe and secure, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Office Buzz: Job opportunities and workplaces
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
Rejecting charges by the Opposition that the Aarogya Setu app breaches privacy, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has asserted that the platform is “absolutely robust, safe and secure” in terms of privacy protection and data security.
“This is a technological invention of India — Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, our scientists, NIC, Niti Aayog and some private (entities) — whereby it is a perfectly accountable platform to help in the fight against Covid-19,” Prasad told PTI.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the Aarogya Setu app is a “sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a private operator, with no institutional oversight.” He also said it raises serious data security and privacy concerns. “Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent,” Gandhi had said.
Countering the claim, Prasad said, “It is safe and secure. The data is in an encrypted form. Most important, it is for safety of Indians in public interest because it cautions you in the event there is a Covid-infected person in your vicinity.”
The Minister said the mobile application also helps tracing contacts in the event a person is infected. “It is a very robust invention of technology and many other countries are using similar applications to fight Covid-19. And the second most important point is that the data is limited. Routine data remains for 30 days and in the event you are infected, then (for) 45 to 60 days. Then automatically it will vanish,” he explained.
Prasad said there is always an option to scratch the app out of the phone or uninstall it. “Then what is this hangama all about. The country has understood its utility and has willingly accepted it,” he said.
The Aarogya Setu app is for smart phones.
“For feature phones we have developed Aarogya Setu IVRS. The app is absolutely robust in terms of privacy protection and safety and security of data,” he said.
It is now mandatory for all government and private sector employees attending office to download the app, according to a Union Home Ministry directive.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been urging people to download the Aarogya Setu app, saying it is a fantastic use of technology to combat coronavirus. “Tracks the spread of Covid-19 and notifies you if someone around you is suffering from it. Also lists help-desk numbers of various States,” he had said in a series of tweets last month.
Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday said no data or security breach has been identified in Aarogya Setu after an ethical hacker raised concerns about a potential security issue in the app.
On Tuesday, French hacker and cyber security expert Elliot Alderson had claimed that “a security issue has been found” in the app and that “privacy of 90 million Indians is at stake”.
Dismissing the claims, the government said “no personal information of any user has been proven to be at risk by this ethical hacker”.
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
It’s time now for companies to have a Chief Wellness Officer in the executive committee
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...