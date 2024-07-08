Global consulting giant Accenture has acquired Bengaluru-based Excelmax Technologies, an Indian semiconductor design services provider. The company will add around 450 professionals to Accenture in emulation, automotive, physical design, analog, logic design, and verification, expanding its ability to help global clients accelerate edge computing innovation following the acquisition.

The acquisition, as the company claims, will enhance Accenture’s growing silicon design and engineering capabilities.

“With the rapid evolution of new technologies like GenAI and the growth of connected products, more intricate, specialised chips with enhanced performance and efficiency are required,” said Karthik Narain, group chief executive of technology at Accenture. “Our acquisition of Excelmax enhances our expertise across every aspect of silicon design and development—from concept to production—so we can help our clients fuel innovation and drive growth.”

The company’s statement said that Excelmax, founded in 2019, brings semiconductor solutions from high-level design to detailed physical layout ready for manufacturing, and full turnkey execution. The India-based semiconductor company provides custom silicon solutions in consumer devices, data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), and computational platforms that enable edge AI deployments to clients in the automotive, telecommunications, and high-tech industries.

“Our focus has always been on developing the best talent to deliver tailor-made solutions for our global clients that help them build and maintain competitive advantage,” said Shekhar Patil, Founder & CEO, of Excelmax Technologies. “Joining Accenture enables us to remain at the forefront of innovation, providing new and exciting opportunities for our clients and our people.”

This acquisition follows the addition of XtremeEDA, an Ottawa, Canada-based silicon design services company, in 2022.

The semiconductor market is experiencing a surge in demand for silicon design engineering, driven by the proliferation of data centers and the increasing use of AI and edge computing. This, as Accenture claims, is further propelled by the growing consumer appetite for electronics, driving new investments in the chip design space.

